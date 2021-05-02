$262.12 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce sales of $262.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.69 million to $262.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $253.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

