29,005 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.27 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

