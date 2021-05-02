29,892 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Realty Income makes up about 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 55.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 987.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $69.15 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

