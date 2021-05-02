$3.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce sales of $3.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96 million. Biomerica reported sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $9.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

