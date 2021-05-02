31,812 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

