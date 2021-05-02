336,984 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 336,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF comprises about 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 1.21% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEZ. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $12.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

