3EDGE Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.