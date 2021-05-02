3EDGE Asset Management LP Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

