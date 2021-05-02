3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $171.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 14.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 4.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $171,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,881,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

