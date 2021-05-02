3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases 77,766 Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF makes up 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 17.29% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.