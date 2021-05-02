3EDGE Asset Management LP Takes $1.40 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

