$41.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post sales of $41.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.86 million to $41.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $168.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

CATC stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $609.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

