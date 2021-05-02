$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report $43.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.65 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $209.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

JMIA stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares during the period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

