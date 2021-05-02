$44.81 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $44.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.49 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in JFrog by 721.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $15,556,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

