$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $480,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.13 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.