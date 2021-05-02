$5.08 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post $5.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.53 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,311,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $253.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

