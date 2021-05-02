60,669 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,000. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.6% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.75. 1,398,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

