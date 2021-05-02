6,232 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

