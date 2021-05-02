888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. 888 has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

