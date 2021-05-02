8PAY (8PAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $202,705.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.09 million and $202,705.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.05 or 0.01122291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00735772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.17 or 0.99962248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

