$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles also reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.88 million to $50.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

