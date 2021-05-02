$953.55 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce sales of $953.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $936.90 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $802.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

