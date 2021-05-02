Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $120.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

