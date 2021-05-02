AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 10,575,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

