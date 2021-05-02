Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Aben Resources Company Profile
