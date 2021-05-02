Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.