Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Shares of AWP stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.