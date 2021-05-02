Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

