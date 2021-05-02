Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

