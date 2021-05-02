Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

