AceD Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $391,083.65 and $5,746.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.