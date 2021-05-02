Achain Market Cap Reaches $22.13 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $22.13 million and $3.25 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Achain has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00082789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.