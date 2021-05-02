Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

