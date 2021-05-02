Add.xyz (ADD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $223,926.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $223,926.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

