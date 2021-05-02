Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 562.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.