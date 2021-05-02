Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. Adecco Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

