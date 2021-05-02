Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.86 and a 200-day moving average of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

