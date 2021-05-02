Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Up 31.2% in April

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 914,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WMS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.66. 332,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

