AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,742 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day moving average is $239.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

