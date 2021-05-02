AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

