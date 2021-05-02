AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,197.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,518,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.