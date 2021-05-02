AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.32% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.