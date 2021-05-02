AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

