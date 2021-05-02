AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

