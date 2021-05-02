AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 166,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 270,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

