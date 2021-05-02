AE Wealth Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,611.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 395,014 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,352,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,054,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

