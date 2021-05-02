AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

