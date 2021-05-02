AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.85 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,501,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $556,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

