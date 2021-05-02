AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.