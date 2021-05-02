AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $14.39 Million Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 523,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 83.74% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAL opened at $27.69 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

