AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.67% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 394,025 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 363,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

